Butte man pleads not guilty to drug charges

Anthony T. Worth appeared before Judge Molly Owen on Tuesday, pleading guilty to one felony charge of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, as well as three misdemeanor charges of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended/revoked, and a seatbelt violation. A jury trial was set for June 24, 2024.

According to the filed affidavit, on November 23, 2023, Trooper Steven Spurr was patrolling Upper Lynch Creek Road near Plains when he observed a white box truck exceeding the posted speed limit. As he slowed his patrol vehicle, Trooper Spurr also noted that the driver was not wearing his seatbelt. A traffic stop was initiated, during which it took longer than normal for the driver to yield to the emergency lights. Trooper Spurr approached the vehicle and advised the driver, Worth, of the reason for the stop, to which Worth claimed he didn’t know what the speed limit was on the road. Upon asking Worth for his driver’s license, Worth provided a copy of his Montana ID card and allegedly stated that his driver’s license was currently suspended, although he had just paid the reinstatement fees. Worth also could not provide a copy of the insurance, stating that his boss had just recently purchased the truck and had not put a copy inside. That information was confirmed by Worth’s boss when he was contacted, who had not obtained insurance for the truck yet.

Dispatch reported to Trooper Spurr that Worth and his passenger, Gary Rubusch, did not have valid driver’s licenses and that there were several warrants out for Rubusch. After calling Deputy Devin Wegener to assist, Rubusch was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle yielded a large butane lighter, two glass pipes, a black cloth bag containing two baggies with a crystal like substance, and a sunglasses case containing three used needles. A field NIK test of the baggies and some residue in one of the pipes came back as a presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Rubusch allegedly originally claimed the sunglasses case and needles were his, but that all of the drugs in the truck were Worth’s. Worth allegedly stated that everything belonged to Rubusch, but that he would test positive for methamphetamine as he had used the day before. The men were transported to the Sanders County Jail.

Appearing for his sentencing, Raymond Lee Horn elected to make a statement to the court prior to his sentence being pronounced. “Sorry for what I’ve done and I plan on being a better person,” Horn stated. Horn also said that he was “thankful for the opportunities in the plea agreement.” Judge Owen addressed Horn, telling him that he has the tools from attending drug court in Idaho in 2022, and commending him for being sober since May 2023 and for his honesty during the presentence report process. Horn was sentenced to 10 years to the Department of Corrections, with five years suspended and credit for time served of 184 days. Judge Owen suspended the majority of Horn’s fines and fees.

Gary Dino Bradley came before Judge Owen for sentencing, following a petition to revoke. Addressing the court, Bradley stated, “I apologize for letting people down and I appreciate the chances given by Lynn (Bierwagen, Probation and Parole) and the Court.” Bradley went on to express his appreciation for another chance. Judge Owen expressed her excitement for his opportunity to receive in-patient treatment, telling Bradley, “Don’t mess this up.” Bradley’s sentence was re-deferred for a period of three years, with credit for 245 days of street time and 12 days of time served.