Lady Red Devil Abby Yoder goes for two points as Trotter Claire Lakko tries to block the shot. The Trotters won 36-25.

The Plains boys and girls basketball teams had a clean sweep in games against Noxon Friday evening at Plains.

The Horsemen junior varsity boys first dispatched the Red Devils 44-24, followed by the varsity Horsemen, which claimed a 74-39 finish, and then the Plains Trotters defeated the Lady R...