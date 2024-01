Plains Chief of Police Brian Josephson talks with 4-year-old Brody Lane during the officer's visit to Plains School during "Law Enforcement Appreciation Day."

Plains School showed its gratitude to local law enforcement last week by inviting them to the school teacher's lounge for treats and to thank them for what they do for the community

As part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, January 9, the school staff and students showed their support for l...