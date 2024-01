Carroll College in Helena has announced students listed to its 2023 fall semester dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, a student must receive a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded credits in a semester.

Sanders County students include:

Plains: Audrey Brown

Thompson Falls: Megan Baxter, Elizabeth Baxter.

Trout Creek: Jasmine Pearson.