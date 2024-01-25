Students thank Plains school board

Plains student Brandt Snead (third from right) surprised the school board with a presentation during their January meeting. Pictured with Snead are (from left) Superintendent Dr. Kathleen Wlash and board members Beau French, Steve Spurr, Ellen Childress, Lana Dicken and Monica Weedeman.

The Plains School Board was recognized last week for its community service by the student body with senior Brandt Snead delivering a speech in their show of gratitude.

"It was important to recognize the board for sharing their time and talents to support our schools and work toward building a strong learning community in a world that is sometimes very selfish," said Dr. Kathleen Walsh, the school superintendent. "It is good for us to model appreciation and thankfulness. It costs nothing to share gratitude," said Walsh, who was in attendance last Thursday evening for Snead's presentation.

"School Board Recognition Month is a time where our district and community can demonstrate our appreciation for the hard work of the board members in service to our public school system," said Snead. "We wish to not only recognize those sitting here tonight, but those that have served before, who worked toward the same goal of supporting the learning and growth of our community's children, who will be the leaders of the future," he said.

Montana is one of several states that participate in January's "School Board Appreciation Month." The mission of a school board is to pass school budgets and to hold superintendents and districts accountable to ensure all students are learning and receiving the support they need, according to Verjeana McCotter-Jacobs, the executive director and CEO of the National School Boards Association. This year marks the 29th anniversary of the school board recognition month, said Walsh, who added that it was originally created to recognize the service that individual board members give to the school.

The five school board members - Ellen Childress, Monica Weedeman, Steve Spurr, Lana Dicken, and Beau French, the board chairman - were presented a certificate of appreciation signed by Walsh and Kati Mitchell, the teacher representative, along with a gift bag.

"I was completely surprised. Brandt Snead did a great presentation. It was an amazing speech," said Spurr, who was elected to the board last spring. The presentation was a total surprise to the board, said Childress, who's in her sixth year, though not consecutively, with the board. She remarked that Snead had a very nice speech. "It was very nicely done and appreciated by all of us. We did not even know there was a month to honor school board members," said Childress. Weedeman reiterated that the presentation was a surprise and felt it was a thoughtful gesture.

Walsh said that they will be recognizing someone or some group or organization each month for the good they do for the school and the community. She said the students responded favorably to the idea of honoring the board for their work.

"There will be another group in February recognized for their contribution to our school and for being part of our success story," said the superintendent. "It is simple recognition and modeling for our students that kindness and appreciation never go out of style," said Walsh, who quoted President John F. Kennedy, who said, "We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives."