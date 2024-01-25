Candidate filing opens for 2024 races

The filing period for candidates opened in Montana last Thursday, with dozens of people filing for statewide and local offices that first day.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. March 11 to file for office. Local elected positions on the ballot this year will include Clerk of District Court, County Attorney, Coroner, and Clerk & Recorder / Treasurer / Superintendent of Schools, as well as Commissioner, District 1.

As of Tuesday, Dan Rowan had filed for re-election as county commissioner for District 1, Cynthia Neste for re-election as Clerk of District Court, and Coroner Greg Davis had filed to retain his position with the county.

Sanders County voters will also decide on state legislators this year, as well as a district judge. Judge Molly Owen has filed to retain her position in the Twentieth Judicial District, which includes Lake and Sanders counties. Republican Denley Loge has filed for the Senate seat in the newly formed District 45, which includes a portion of Plains, as well as Paradise, Mineral County and a portion of Missoula County.

“I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy for State Senate,” Loge said. “Fiscal management and strong leadership are crucial in these difficult economic times due to inflation.

As their senator, I will make sure the people of Senate District 45 are represented in Helena.” Loge has served in the state House of Representatives since 2017.

Senate District 7 now includes the remainder of Sanders County, and a portion of Lake County, including the town of Polson. Dixon is included in Senate District 46 with portions of Lake and Missoula counties. As of Tuesday, Gwen Nicholson and C.B. Pearson, both Democrats from Missoula, had filed for SD 46, and no candidates had filed to represent SD 7.

Paul Fielder, a Republican, has filed for re-election in House District 14, which includes most of Sanders County. However, Dixon and Camas Prairie are in District 91, which includes portions of Lake and Missoula counties. Republican Charles Headley and Democrat Shelly Fyant, both of Arlee, have filed for HD 91. Paradise is included in House District 90, where as of Tuesday, Republicans Curtis Cochran and Jeff Stanek of St. Regis and Steven Delisle of Alberton had filed as candidates.

Jennifer Fielder of Thompson Falls has filed for re-election, seeking another term as Public Service Commissioner for District 4, which includes Sanders County. No one had filed to run against Fielder as of Tuesday.