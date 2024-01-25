Devils beat Hot Springs in OT

NOXON 58, HOT SPRINGS 53

The Noxon Red Devils took things to the next level last Saturday with an exciting overtime win over the Savage Heat in Hot Springs.

Swiftly the Red Devils came out putting the first points on the board, and Hot Springs was unable to answer back. Noxon had an early 10 point lead, but a Red Devil foul would put Hot Springs on the free throw line for their first points in the game. The Savage Heat were able to gain another basket, and catch the foul to put more points on the board. Soon Noxon was only up by four points, and with only two minutes left were in bonus, letting the Savage Heat capitalize off from every foul. Headed into the second quarter the teams were only a point from each other, 11-12. Quickly the Red Devils would once again take the lead, making the Savage Heat work together for their points. In a blink of an eye Hot Springs was able to close the large point gap once again and take the lead going into half time.

Coming back from the half, a massive three pointer for Noxon tied the teams. The Savage Heat were unable to answer back. A full court break allowed a swift Hot Springs layup to put their first points on the board. The crowd blinked and once again the Savage Heat were only down by two points with three minutes left. The final quarter proved to be intense, once again with both teams going point for point, putting the game in overtime. Where a massive three pointer would put Hot Springs in an early lead, Noxon was quick to answer back with a layup once again, tying up the score. With less than a minute left, the Red Devils had a two point lead over the Savage Heat. They were able to get another basket, before Hot Springs would foul putting Noxon on the free throw line with eight seconds. With a single second left, Hot Springs would foul once again to put the Red Devils on the line, sinking both and taking the win.

HOT SPRINGS 50, NOXON 26

Next the Lady Savage Heat took on the Lady Red Devils of Noxon, taking the win 50-26.

Hot Springs would gain the first opportunity to score from a foul. Noxon was able to answer with a free throw of their own, and the Lady Red Devils would take the lead halfway through the first quarter. With seconds left the Lady Savage Heat found themselves ahead by one point. Headed into the second quarter, Hot Springs would keep their lead, making the point gap larger. The Lady Savage Heat would keep Noxon to only one basket the whole second quarter, going into the half with a massive point gap of 16-7.

Hot Springs was on fire coming back into the third quarter, keeping their massive lead. While Noxon was able to break down the Lady Savage Heat defense to score, they were unable to close the large point gap. With only a minute left Hot Springs was up by 24 points. While the Lady Red Devils were able to put down baskets it was not enough to close the point gap before the final quarter. Going into the last quarter the young Noxon team never gave up and continued to try to break past the defensive skills of the Lady Savage Heat. Ultimately it would be the Lady Savage Heat who would take the win at home.

CHARLO 65, HOT SPRINGS 44

The Savage Heat took on the Charlo Vikings, falling 65-44. Although it was Hot Springs to first get the points on the board, it would quickly be answered with a Vikings basket. The teams would go almost point for point the whole first quarter, ending with the Savage Heat in the lead. Going into the second, Charlo was quick to make the first basket, taking the lead. The Vikings were able to shut down the Savage Heat, making the point gap larger before half time with Charlo up 30-11.

The Savage Heat would have a huge third quarter, breaking past Charlo's defense to put 11 points on the board in the first few minutes, but it was not enough to take the lead. The Vikings were able to get swift layups from recovered Hot Springs rebounds to keep their massive lead. Headed into the final quarter, it seemed the Savage Heat had a chance to take the lead, but it was short lived as once again Charlo was able to show their quick-footedness keeping the large gap. The Savage Heat were unable to break past the Vikings and ultimately could not take the win.

CHARLO 52, HOT SPRINGS 30

The Lady Savage Heat faced the Charlo Lady Vikings, losing 52-30 at home.

It would be the Lady Savage Heat who would take the first points for their own. Charlo would be unable to answer back and Hot Springs would take a four point lead. The Lady Vikings were able to gain points from free throws, and a lay up would put them ahead by just one halfway through the first quarter. Charlo would keep that lead going into the second quarter. Both teams came out off the bench for the second quarter going basket for basket with the Lady Vikings keeping their lead. The defense would shut down the Lady Savage Heat from scoring for most of the quarter. With only a minute left before the half, Hot Springs was down by two points. A steal let Charlo put another two points between the teams.

Coming back from the half, it would be Charlo who would get the first basket. Hot Springs was able to answer with a basket of their own. The Lady Savage Heat were unable to break past the intense defense, keeping the team to minimal scoring. With the final quarter ahead, Hot Springs' defense would try to break down the quick-footed Lady Vikings, but they were unable. They were able to keep Charlo scoreless for the last minutes of the game, but they were unable to catch up and secure the win.

ST REGIS 52,

NOXON 36

The Noxon Lady Red Devils hosted the St. Regis Lady Tigers on Friday, falling 52-36. The young Devils came out swiftly getting the first points on the board, but St. Regis was quick to answer back. They would go point for point until the Lady Tigers were able to capitalize off steals to take the lead. Noxon fouls put the first quarter in bonus and St. Regis was able to take advantage to put more points between the teams. The Lady Red Devils never faltered and were able to break past the tight-knit full court press the Lady Tigers put on them to lessen the point gap. Both teams would go basket for basket, but Noxon was unable to take the lead before halftime.

Coming back from the half, the Lady Red Devils had new fire, getting the first basket in the second half. Both teams would keep the pressure on the other, but Noxon was unable to take the lead. Headed into the final quarter St. Regis was up 20 points. Noxon would put intense defensive pressure on the Lady Tigers, keeping them to minimal scoring at the top of the final quarter. The Lady Red Devils worked together to close the large point gap St. Regis put between the teams, but ultimately were unable to get the at home win.

"With each game the girls are growing tremendously. Their teamwork and understanding is coming together, opening new opportunities for them. I am excited to see where they are going and happy I get to make this journey with them," Noxon Coach Cory Brodmerkle beamed.

Freshman Abby Yoder held the lead with a stunning 13 points, Maygan Swanson proved to be a powerhouse in the paint pulling down seven of the teams 20 rebounds. Emma Swanson showed her passing skills, earning four assists for Noxon.

ST REGIS 73,

NOXON 57

The Red Devils faced the St. Regis Tigers, falling at home 73-57.

Skye Hill Aiden Curry reaches for a pass against St. Regis.

Both teams came out fighting, but it would be a quick and easy Noxon layup to start the game. The Tigers were able to answer with their own basket. St. Regis was able to get another basket, taking the lead. They would keep a steady lead for most of the first quarter, until the Red Devils were able to close the larger point gap. Going into the second, Noxon was only down two points, but the quick moving Tigers kept their lead. Both teams had high intensity but the Red Devils were unable to break past the fierce Tiger defense to close the point gap before the half.

Noxon was only down 13 points coming back from the half. A Red Devil foul would put the Tigers on the line, earning the first points of the third quarter. St. Regis was able to capitalize off from several Noxon rebounds to lengthen the massive point gap. It would be the Red Devils that would put the first points of the final quarter on the board. St. Regis was able to break down the full court Noxon pressure to answer with their own basket. Both teams continued their intense battle, but ultimately the Tigers would cage the Red Devils for the win.