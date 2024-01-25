Hawks win against Superior

The Blue Hawks traveled to Superior on Saturday for a pair of wins on the court. The Lady Hawks took on the Bobcats first, winning 58-38.

Both teams were a little slow out of the gate, with the Hawks scoring just 10 points in the first quarter to Superior's 4. The Hawks kept their lead in the first half while they worked to find their groove and were up 21-12 at the half.

The Hawks found that groove in the second half, coming out with more energy and sinking baskets. Solveig Nygaard put up two 3-pointers in the third quarter and the Hawks were fueled to hold on to the lead. Thompson Falls also struggled with some turnovers in the third quarter, but adjusted and kept the points flowing in the final minutes.

Even with a commanding lead as the game was winding down, the Hawks were a force. Freshman Addy Deal sank a three in the last minute for the final points.

Nygaard led with 17 points, her highest scoring game to date, Gabi Hannum behind her with 14 points, Addy Pardee had 10, and Addy Deal rounded it out with nine for the Lady Hawks. The Lady Hawks also went 7 out of 10 for three pointers.

The Blue Hawk boys also left Superior with a win, routing the Bobcats 46-15. Junior Bryson LeCoure kicked off the scoring with a three-pointer as the Hawks took a strong 7-1 lead in the first minutes and kept the drive going to finish the first quarter 12-4.

Annie Wooden Bryson LeCoure battles for the ball in Superior.

LeCoure sank another three in the second quarter, as did senior Nick Tessier and the Hawks limited the Bobcats to just two points, going into the third quarter up 24-6.

Superior gained slightly on the Hawks in the third quarter as the second half was a much more aggressive contest for the teams. Thompson held on, however, and finished off the Bobcats 46-15.

Tessier led the charge against Superior with 19 points. LeCoure added 15 points, Cael Thilmony scored six and Sam Burgess, Kaiden Robins and Braxton Dorscher had two apiece. LeCoure led with 15 rebounds, Dorscher, Burgess and Justin Haagenson had six each, Robins five, Braedon Ferris and Thilmony two each and Tessier one.

The Hawks travel to Mission on Thursday before heading to Eureka on Saturday for games.