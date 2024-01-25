TF mixer preludes Kato

Hawk wrestler Rowan Ackley nearly pins a Cascade wrestler but his opponent reversed on him and Ackley was pinned in the second period.

The Blue Hawk wrestling team got a good look at some of the Ted Kato competition on Friday as they hosted a mixer at Thompson Falls High School.

Thompson Falls welcomed Priest River, Cascade, Eureka, Fairfield and Fort Benton to the Friday competition. There were plenty of matches for the boys and girls.

Max Hannum had a match against Dillon Connelly of Valier on Fridday, pinning Connelly in the first period. He went on to pine Colby Crowell of Cascade as well on Friday. Hannum nearly had a fall at the end of the first period but Crowell held on and Hannum finished the match in the second.

Hannum is playing two winter sports, also suiting up for the Hawk basketball team. He said Friday that he's enjoying both sports and being able to play basketball with his friends.

Hannum said though he is looking forward to the state wrestling tournament, he is focusing on each day's competition. "I just try to keep a clear head and think about how I'm going to wrestle and try to be in the zone before each match," he added.

Mackenzie Robinson Chris Schwab of Thompson Falls battles Bridger Lewis of Cascade on Friday.

Hannum credited his wrestling partners Elijah Ratliff and Trae Thilmony, who both have graduated, with supporting him through his wrestling career, as well as his family and head coach Mike Thilmony. "Mike has definitely had the biggest impact on me," Hannum stated.

Weston Block, who would go on to win the 103-pound bracket at the Ted Kato, pinned Jack Zalewski of Priest River in less than a minute on Friday. When the two wrestlers met on Saturday, it took Block 1 minute, 19 seconds to pin Zalewski.

Priest River proved to be tough competition for the Hawks during Friday's mixer.

Veronica Vega and Desani Bewick each got a pin in the pre-Kato competition, as did Noa Stevens, who pinned Nick Snyder of Fairfield in the first period.

The Blue Hawk wrestling team is hosting another mixer this Thursday and will honor their seniors. On Friday, the team travels to Whitefish for duels.