Libraries picked for financial education program

The Thompson Falls and Plains libraries have been selected to receive resources to provide financial education to local kids.

The American Library Association and FINRA Investor Education Foundation announced this week that 300 public libraries, including Plains and Thompson Falls, will receive the Thinking Money for Kids program kit. The materials are geared toward children aged 3 to 12 and will be able to be checked out by local families, said Thompson Falls library director Crystal Buchanan.

“We’re super excited for this opportunity,” Buchanan said Monday. She explained that the materials will include books, games and digital Launchpad tablets preloaded with phonics and math games.

Designed by educational media specialists and vetted by children’s librarians and financial literacy experts, the programs in the kit – both in-person and digital versions – can be scaled to work in libraries of all sizes and can be led by library workers, volunteers or teens of varying experience levels, according to an ALA press release. The programs include fun and interactive financial literacy experiences that feature performance, financial simulations, collaborative game play, money math and more. Each kit includes a set of Playaway Launchpad tablets preloaded with digital content that aligns with the in-person programming.

Four other libraries in Montana were selected to receive the program, including Billings Public Library, Butte Silver Bow Public Library, James E. Shaley Tribal Library in Poplar and Bicentennial Library of Colstrip. Buchanan said the libraries should receive materials in late spring or early summer, and she plans to hold an open house after they are received to let patrons view the materials before they check them out.