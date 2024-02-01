Question of the week: With what song do you connect most?

JANESSA SWARTZENTRUBER, Thompson Falls - “Gratitude by Brandon Lake.”

TRINITY RIFFLE, Thompson Falls - “Forever and Ever, Amen, by Randy Travis. It was my parents' wedding song.”

ERIC ELLIOTT, Plains - “Garth Brooks’ The River. It explains life.”

ERIC SCHMIDT, Plains - “Strawberry Roan by Marty Robbins, because it reminds me of the cowboying I used to do.”

SARAH TUNNELL, Thompson Falls - “An old hymn, It is Well With My Soul, speaks to me through hard times.”

ALEESHA YODER, Trout Creek - “A newer song, Hymn From Heaven by Phil Wickham. It speaks of heaven and how it will be.”