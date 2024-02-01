TF bridge slated for update

Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is inviting the public to comment on a proposed rehabilitation project near Thompson Falls.

The Highway 200 bridge over the Clark Fork River just west of Thompson Falls is on MDT’s proposed schedule of projects. Construction on the project is tentatively scheduled to begin next year.

Proposed work includes a variety of bridge deck repairs and preservation treatments. Treatments include hydro milling and overlaying the bridge deck with new concrete, replacing the existing steel expansion joints, and smoothing out bridge end transitions. The purpose of the project is to extend the service life of the bridge deck in a cost-effective manner.

MDT on Monday told The Ledger that the traffic control with the Clark Fork River bridge project and the deck work will be similar to what occurred on the Perma Bridge in 2023. The work would include single-lane closures during certain times of the project. The Perma project also included bearing work, but that is not part of the proposed project near Thompson Falls.

Construction on the Thompson Falls bridge is tentatively planned for 2025 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

On the 2024 schedule for MDT is a project to rehabilitate the Highway 200 bridge over the railroad tracks east of Noxon. The bridge was constructed in 1957, according to MDT, and needs repairs and routine upkeep. That project is scheduled to go up for bid this month, with construction anticipated to start in mid-summer of this year.

Comments on the proposed Thompson Falls project can be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, PO Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Note the project number UPN 10275000 with the comments.

For more information on the project, contact Missoula District Preconstruction Engineer Joel Boucher at (406) 544-5802 or Project Design Engineer DeWayne Wilson at (406) 444-4933.