Wrestlers get ready for divisional

Beau Crabb of Plains-Hot Springs (left) and Brock Ryan of Thompson Falls battle on the mat last Thursday during the Blue Hawks' home event.

If you have to face off on the wrestling mat against your best pal, you might as well make it the best match of the evening.

Last Thursday as the Blue Hawk wrestling team hosted Plains-Hot Springs and Superior for a mixer, Blue Hawk Brock Ryan and Savage-Horseman Beau Crabb (best friends off t...