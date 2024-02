Plains Horseman Zayden Allen goes up for two as Troy Trojan Carson Orr moves in for the block.

HORSEMEN 58, TROJANS 38

A Trojan Horse might have helped Troy's boys basketball team at Plains Saturday when the Horsemen stampeded the Trojans for a 58-38 victory and the Horsemen's ninth win of the season.

Troy got on the board first with a 2-pointer. Horseman Anaya Loberg tied things up,...