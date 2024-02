Gauge Looya and JR Ratliff didn't let the rain stop them from sledding at the Wild Coyote Winter Festival on Saturday.

It didn't feel like winter for the kids that attended the fifth annual Wild Coyote Winter Festival last Saturday. Rain and warm temperatures melted most of the snow. The ice sculpture volcano had melted, but enough snow was still piled for sledding.

Manager Karen Fergeson said they normally h...