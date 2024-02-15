Energy forum planned for Sunday

A public forum, “Energy: Changes and Challenges” will be presented at the Paradise Center on Sunday, February 18 beginning at 2 p.m. The forum, sponsored by the Sanders County Democrats, will feature three speakers who will convey the current energy and climate realities in Montana, address the climate challenges and the economic opportunities possible at a regional level, and delve into examples of several statewide projects that have been successful.

Steve Running, Professor Emeritus from the University of Montana, has focused his career on creating ways to better understand the impacts of climate change and forecasting the resultant energy challenges. Dr. Running’s dynamic, data driven update will help attendees better understand the realities of climate and energy in Montana and beyond. Brian Lipscomb is the President and CEO of Energy Keepers. His tribal, regional, and national leadership provides visionary plans for energy sustainability into the future guiding the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes’ ownership and operation of the first tribal hydroelectric dam along with their additional plans for solar and wind. Monica Tranel is a candidate for Montana’s US House. She is an attorney who has made a reputation representing ratepayers in the courtroom against energy monopolies and has represented the interests of several successful regional projects throughout the state. These panelists will not only address the current threats to energy sustainability, but also provide hopeful opportunities for economic growth to address the challenges ahead.

This forum is free and open to the public. It is the second in a series of issue-based, non-partisan forums.