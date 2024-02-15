Question of the week

What is your best Valentine's Day gift given or received?

DANALEE DAVIS, Plains - “One year I received flowers from a supposed secret admirer. I learned later they were from my brother and my mother. I never told them that I knew it was them.”

KAYLA LILJA, Plains - “This year’s gift to my husband. He has been wanting a new bathrobe, so I am giving him one with chocolates and a framed photo of our son.”

CLINT LARSON, Plains - “My gifts that I give to my wife every year, of flowers and a special dinner.”

RICH COTTE, Plains - “My wife is the best gift that I have ever received for Valentine’s Day.”

LACEY REINHARDT, Plains - “My best memory is helping my kids with their valentine boxes for school.”

KARIN SHANKS, Plains - “My best memory is making valentine boxes in the first grade.”