Question of the week
What is your best Valentine's Day gift given or received?
February 15, 2024
DANALEE DAVIS, Plains - “One year I received flowers from a supposed secret admirer. I learned later they were from my brother and my mother. I never told them that I knew it was them.”
KAYLA LILJA, Plains - “This year’s gift to my husband. He has been wanting a new bathrobe, so I am giving him one with chocolates and a framed photo of our son.”
CLINT LARSON, Plains - “My gifts that I give to my wife every year, of flowers and a special dinner.”
RICH COTTE, Plains - “My wife is the best gift that I have ever received for Valentine’s Day.”
LACEY REINHARDT, Plains - “My best memory is helping my kids with their valentine boxes for school.”
KARIN SHANKS, Plains - “My best memory is making valentine boxes in the first grade.”
Reader Comments(0)