Ridge Riders host 160 for fun run

The warming hut near Gem Peak Lookout searves as a pit stop and card drawing station in the Cabinet Ridge Riders events. Jacob Pulin captured drone images (above) of machines parked around the structure. Julie Force captured a photo (below) of the crowd at the warming hut.

The Cabinet Ridge Riders held their 33rd annual poker run Saturday and though there was a lack of snow down low, there was enough for riders at the higher elevations. Shellie Anderson with CRR said they were down riders due to the snow situation but still had 160 people sign up for the ride. Anderson said the riders reported that the ride was good considering the circumstances. The club has a total of 232 members with a couple more who signed up over the weekend.

Riders played poker at $5 a hand. Anderson said the first-place winner was Joyce Willis from Trout Creek, who won $300 with her hand of four nines. There were two second-place winners with full houses of nines and sixes. Tracy Baur from Missoula and Trevor Brown from out of state each received $275. Third place went to Kylie Helmuth who had a full house of twos over eights. Her prize was $225.

The raffle items consisted of firearms and a cooler full of mixed items. Riders received their prizes at the Lakeside Event Center in Trout Creek. The four raffle items went to Sam Burt, Robert Flansaas and Jeff Smith from Trout Creek and the cooler went to an Idaho resident. The auction was held at the Lakeside and conducted by auctioneer Kevin Hill.

Anderson said that this is the 22nd year the club has kept track of the earnings, and the cumulative total is more than $238,000. The money is given back to the community, she said. The 2023 total raised was $21,800.

The club had over 60 volunteers to help out with the snowmobile ride that started at Marten Creek and went up to the Gem Peak warming hut. Many of the riders were from out of state. Anderson said that they have several members who come from other places such as Pennsylvania, Washington, Idaho and Colorado.