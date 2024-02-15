TFHS chosen by MSU to host geospatial skills camp

“We’re making some noise in science for the state of Montana,” Thompson Falls High School science teacher Doree Thilmony told the Thompson Falls School Board meeting Monday night. Thilmony announced that TFHS was one of five rural schools chosen by Montana State University to host a Geospatial Skills Camp for Rural Montana Youth this summer.

The camp, which will be June 10-14, is funded by MSU and gives students an opportunity to learn skills focused on different careers, including disaster relief, homeland security, remote-sensing imagery, digital manipulation of topographical information, coding applications and more. “Mrs. Thilmony will be working with other MSU departments to help prepare for this amazing opportunity,” Principal Jodi Morgan said.

In addition to the TFHS event, campers will have the opportunity to go to MSU in Bozeman in August to attend a new event, GIS Day.

Morgan, at the board meeting, reported that Amaya Harmon placed first in the school’s Poetry Out Loud competition, Daniel Mandella was second, Trinity Riffle third and Avery Gravning an alternate. The four students will travel to Missoula this week with teacher Jeri Walker for a regional competition. Morgan also reported that the high school library received a donation of $1,000 from the graduating class of 2022.

Elementary Principal Len Dorscher reported tha they have received positive feedback from parents about a new step to have staff wear yellow vests for recess, drop-off and other outside duties, making staff easily recognizable.

Superintendent Bud Scully provided an update on the new multi-purpose building at the high school, which is nearing completion. Scully said a walk-through of the building revealed issues with the floor which will require the contractor to come back, paint it and seal it with epoxy. “They didn’t do a very good job,” Scully said, noting that tire tracks are visible under the current layer of sealing on the floor. The school also received a credit of $66,000 because the building was built lower than it was supposed to be.

Scully said that the committee of Plains and Thompson Falls representatives that is reviewing the possibility of adding soccer as a school sport has been putting a lot of time in and he expects a proposal from the committee soon.

While no action was taken, Scully informed the school board on Monday that the calendar committee is looking at a variety of options for the 2024-25 school year. He said they will again look at the possibility of a four-day week, or a hybrid schedule. Scully noted that 266 districts in the state now operate on a four-day week. “They are looking at whatever possibilities are available. The number one thing is making sure no one loses hours. This is not about saving money,” Scully said.

John Mosher provided an update on electric buses being purchased for use in the district. Mosher told the board there are a lot of additional costs and steps that need to be addressed, including buildings to provide cover for the buses and charging stations.

Tyler Rickert from Whitefish Credit Union presented the high school with a check for $1,735. The credit union donates $5 to local schools for each Blue Hawk debit card a member chooses.

The next school board meeting will be Monday, March 11, at 6 p.m.