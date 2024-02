Blue Hawk Max Hannum and Savage-Horseman Gabe Rasmussen meet once again on the mat at state tournament in Billings. Hannum took second place at 182 pounds.

by Annie Wooden

and Skye Hill

Blue Hawk Max Hannum returned to the state championship round for the second year in a row, taking on rival McCoy Banner of Fairfield at 182 pounds for the final match of his high school career. Hannum pinned his way to the championship round, with none of his mat...