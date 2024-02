Noxon senior Aiden Currie tips the ball out of the hands of Savage Heat Michael Marrinan during action in Noxon last Thursday.

In the last week of regular season play, Hot Springs and Noxon faced off on the west end of the county, splitting games with the Savage Heat girls beating Noxon and the Red Devil boys beating Hot Springs.

HOT SPRINGS 44, NOXON 29

The Lady Red Devils hosted county rival Hot Springs last Thursda...