Plains teammates of the 100-pound class Levi Sturdivant (behind) and Clint Weedeman tangle on the mat at the Little Guy Wrestling meet at Superior. Sturdivant pinned Weedeman.

It was a big day for little guys in big battles.

Nearly 285 wrestlers gathered on the mats for the Superior Invitational and the first Little Guy Wrestling meet of the season, but those little guys included little gals, too - almost 50 of them from seven teams of Sanders, Mineral, Lake, and M...