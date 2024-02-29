Carnival offers winter fun

Colton Sauter of Thompson Falls moves around the pond to catch colorful fish at the carnival.

The seventh annual Project ASCENT Winter Carnival was held Saturday at Thompson Falls High School. ASCENT stands for: Adventure. Science, Community, Education, Nature, Teamwork. Several families came out to play games, eat food and win prizes.

Kendra Helvey volunteered to run the registration table. The games and food were free for kids and adults paid $5 to eat lunch. "Local businesses sponsored the games," Helvey said. All proceeds went to Project ASCENT. Each game booth had a sign with the sponsor listed.

"The fee for sponsorship was $100 a sign, but Howards Services donated an extra $100. Blackfoot Communications donated $1,000. This year we have had over 50 volunteers for the carnival," said Andrea Christensen, Project ASCENT's Administrative Director.

Shannon Brown Harper Kump, 4, of Thompson Falls sits by the fire at the winter carnival. Her favorite game was hockey.

Games included fishing, hockey, yeti teeth knockout, to name a few. Kids won tickets for their games. The tickets were turned in for prizes. "Prizes include kits and activities that promote STEM, now STEAM, as we have added art projects to the mix," Christensen said. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, English, Art and Math.

"Parents have said that the carnival is a great time to spend with their kids. Plus they spend more time with them at home doing the kit activities," Christensen said. She added that the carnival is a good way to connect with the community. "Parents and volunteers have commented that the carnival is so much fun and is crucial for this time of year. We couldn't have asked for a better day; Nice weather, and no mud, but chilly enough for hot chocolate," she concluded.

Project ASCENT's summer activities for teens age12-15 include four- and five-day hikes and camps. For more information, visit http://www.projectascent.org.