Flathead Valley Community College officials have announced the names of students who made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. The following students completed at least 12 credits last semester and earned a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.5:

Plains: Kallen Burrows, Izibelle Crabb.

Thompson Falls: Bethany Burk, Aubrey Erwin, Robert Fralin, McKenzie Robins.