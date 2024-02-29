Question of the week
Would you rather go shopping or for a walk in the woods?
February 29, 2024
BYRON WOODS, Hot Springs - “I would prefer riding my mountain bike in the woods over shopping any day.”
GERALD CHOUINARD, Hot Springs - “I would much rather go for a walk in the woods, for sure. I can’t stand big store shopping.”
ERICA CANNON, Hot Springs - “I’d rather be out in the woods.”
KARA CHRISTENSEN, Hot Springs - “I would rather be in the woods than shopping.”
CARRIE FISHER, Hot Springs - “I’d rather be in the woods. I love nature and am not a big shopper.”
CHASE DEPOE, Hot Springs - “I would rather be out in the woods than shopping in any store.”
Reader Comments(0)