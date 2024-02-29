ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Shannon Brown 

Question of the week

Would you rather go shopping or for a walk in the woods?

 
February 29, 2024



BYRON WOODS, Hot Springs - “I would prefer riding my mountain bike in the woods over shopping any day.”

GERALD CHOUINARD, Hot Springs - “I would much rather go for a walk in the woods, for sure. I can’t stand big store shopping.”

ERICA CANNON, Hot Springs - “I’d rather be out in the woods.”

KARA CHRISTENSEN, Hot Springs - “I would rather be in the woods than shopping.”

CARRIE FISHER, Hot Springs - “I’d rather be in the woods. I love nature and am not a big shopper.”

CHASE DEPOE, Hot Springs - “I would rather be out in the woods than shopping in any store.”

 

