H.S. man pleads not guilty to assault

Coming before the court for his initial appearance, Jesse James Motes pled not guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault on Tuesday. Judge Molly Owen set this case for a jury trial on August 28, 2024.

As alleged in the charging documents, on October 12, 2023, Hot Springs Police Chief Robyn Largent was dispatched to the Creekside Apartments regarding a report of an assault. Upon arriving at the location, Chief Largent noted injuries on the alleged victim, who was visibly upset and initially didn’t want to talk.

Chief Largent was able to speak to a neighbor who witnessed a portion of the altercation.

Approaching the victim again, who was now willing to speak about the incident, Chief Largent was told that the victim didn’t know Motes. Allegedly, Motes walked up to the victim and demanded to be shown a minivan’s license plate. The victim then alleged that Motes then struck him in the left side of his jaw, breaking off part of a tooth. After being struck, the victim fell and stated that Motes knelt and choked him to the point he almost blacked out. Chief Largent observed that the alleged victim’s voice was raspy and called for EMS, but the man refused further treatment.

Chief Largent was joined by Deputy Devin Wegener to locate Motes at his home. Motes and his wife shared similar stories with the officers. Allegedly, someone had told Motes’ wife about a bicycle and marijuana plant that had been stolen from their front yard, providing a license plate number of the vehicle supposedly involved. The couple confirmed the theft, drove to the Creekside Apartments, where they located the minivan and alleged victim. When Motes attempted to look in the back windows of the van, Motes stated that the victim shoved him. Motes then struck the victim in the jaw, placing him in a chokehold once the victim was on the ground, before leaving the scene to go home, documents state.

Jimmy L McCracken appeared for a hearing on the merits of the filed petition to revoke, opting to enter admissions to several of the violations alleged by Probation and Parole. McCracken addressed the court, speaking about having made a mistake in trying to come home after treatment, as he ended up surrounded by people using drugs. After some discussion between the parties, Judge Owen sentenced McCracken to five years with the Department of Corrections, with credit for time served. McCracken was remanded to the custody of the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office for transport.

Appearing for his omnibus hearing, Justin John Mielke’s attorney, Robert Long, informed Judge Owen that a plea agreement had been reached between the parties. Mielke changed his plea to guilty for one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Sentencing was set for April 9, 2024.