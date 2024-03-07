Question of the week

Do you do your taxes early or late?

MICKEY CARR, Trout Creek - “We get our taxes done by the first of March before my hubby leaves for work in South Carolina.”

TYLER WILLIAMS, Trout Creek - “I like to do my taxes early.”

NICOLE THOMPSON, Trout Creek - “It depends on if I am getting a refund or not, but usually early.”

MEGAN MELLOTT, Trout Creek - “In March, after we make sure we have our ducks in a row.”

CRYSTAL SPENCER, Libby - “We usually have them ready by the first or second week in February.”

JESSE HAAGENSON, Trout Creek - “Generally have them done right around March.”