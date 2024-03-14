BUTTONS ON DISPLAY

Courtesy photo

The Button Box Buddies have a button display set up at the Thompson Falls library for the month of March. A member of the group will be available Tuesday through Friday afternoons to answer questions at the library. The Button Box Buddies Button Club meets the second Friday of each month at 1 p.m. at the library. The public is invited to join. Buttons tell about the garment industry and the history of how buttons have been made over the centuries. For example, COLT Manufacturing the gun manufacturer) also made buttons from the 1930s to 1954.