Ed Moreth

Cast members of the Paradise Players rehearse "The Odd Couple (the Female Version)" for their opening performance on Friday, March 22, at 7 p.m. at the Paradise Center. From the left is: Samantha Mitchell, playing Mickey, Kathleen Hubka as Vera, Heather Allen as Sylvia, and Sherryl Wachob as Renee. The play is being directed by Hubka and can be also be seen on Saturday, March 23, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the First Security Banks at Thompson Falls and Plains, and at Garden, Gift & Floral in Plains for $10 for adults and $5 for students. The cast also includes Deborah Davis as Olivia Madison, Rashell Jones as Florence Unger, David Proctor as Manolo Costazuela, and Benjamin Winkler as Jesus Costazuela. The play was written by Neil Simon in 1985. The cast started rehearsing for the play last summer, but it was postponed because of the Paradise fire. Hubka said she's been wanting to do this play for more than two years and believes this will be the funniest plays the Paradise Players have done.