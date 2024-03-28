ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Plains Prom

 
March 28, 2024

Courtesy photo

Plains High School celebrated their year with prom earlier this month. King and Queen (back) were Zander Czifro and Peyton Wasson. Representing the littles (kindergarten students) were Maverick Mull and Rwyn Niemi (front).

 

