Plains Prom

March 28, 2024
Courtesy photo
Plains High School celebrated their year with prom earlier this month. King and Queen (back) were Zander Czifro and Peyton Wasson. Representing the littles (kindergarten students) were Maverick Mull and Rwyn Niemi (front).
