Laura Gee, 102, of the Clark Fork Valley Hospital Long Term Care dances with 5-year-old Rowyn Nemi at the Super Senior Prom while social worker Tasha Steffens helps steady her on the dance floor.

A group of local senior citizens had the chance to go back to school, relive the days of their youth, and dance to the music of their generation, including a 102-year-old woman who spent a lot of time on the dance floor.

Twenty-five men and women attended the Plains School's "1st Annual Super Senior...