Miles Mercer of Thompson Falls flips Dawson Hoerner of Ruin in the novice 124 class at the 2024 Western Montana Championships at Polson. Mercer finished in second place.

The Linderman gymnasium was wall to wall wrestlers and fans Friday and Saturday for the 2024 Montana Western Montana Championships, where almost 600 wrestlers from 34 Montana teams and one Idaho team battled in the last face-off of the season.

Eleven Sanders County wrestlers finished in the top four...