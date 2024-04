Clark Fork Slushier Ryder Mercer kicks one in for a point against the Libby Rapids at Amundson Sports Complex. The Plains team won 2-0.

More than 60 soccer players from five different U11 and U10 teams gathered at the Amundson Sports Arena for the Plains Jamboree and the first games of the spring season.

The rains stayed away, but the wind took the temperatures to around 40 degrees, prompting portable shelters and blanket wraps for...