The Plains High School Percussion Ensemble plays "Klickety-Klack" at the school's Spring Concert. From the left: Brenden Vanderwall, Izzy Bakker, Joe Martin, and Sam Feliksa.

More than 160 people showed up at the Plains School Spring Concert last Tuesday in the school gymnasium.

The hour-long concert featured the high school choir, the junior high band, the high school band, and special performances from a "Percussion Ensemble" by seniors Brenden Vanderwall, Sam Feliksa,...