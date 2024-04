Thompson Falls Woman's Club Members (left) Lesley Fagerberg, Pam Dombach, Marsha Hart and Lorri Renard greet students with high-fives after the kickoff to the Running Start reading program last week at Thompson Falls Elementary.

Thompson Falls Elementary students had a little spring in their step last Monday morning as they kicked off the Running Start reading program with a jog around the playground.

The program is presented by the Thompson Falls Woman's Club (TFWC). Elementary principal Len Dorscher said the program has b...