Members of the Clark Fork Soccer Alliance present a check to Thompson Falls superintendent Bud Scully on Monday. The check for $23,270 was a result of fundraising to support soccer as a school sport.

Thompson Falls Superintendent Bud Scully accepted a check for $23,270 just before Monday's school board meeting. The check from the Clark Fork Soccer Alliance was the result of fundraising by the organization to support a cooperative high school soccer team between Thompson Falls and Plains beginnin...