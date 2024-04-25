ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Shannon Brown 

Question of the week

What's your favorite thing to do on a warm sunny day?

 
April 25, 2024



DEKLYN MEYERS, Thompson Falls - “I like swimming in the pool.”

KIM MILNOR, Plains - I enjoy playing in the sprinkler with my dogs.”

DANNI VANHUSS, Thompson Falls - “I like to take my dogs for a walk on Thompson Falls island.”

BEBE TOWNSEND, Thompson Falls - “I like to sit inside with my windows and door open to the fresh air and do crafts.”

SANDRA SCHRAEDER, Thompson Falls - “My favorite thing to do is go for a walk and pick flowers.”

LACY BEAUCHAMP, Plains - “I like to go for a walk by the water. It’s very relaxing.”

 

