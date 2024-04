Plains Horseman Joe Martin throws the javelin 127 feet, 2 inches for a second place at the Thompson Falls Invitational Track Meet.

The Thompson Falls Lady Hawks took first place at the Thompson Falls Invitational at Previs Field last week where more than a dozen schools threw, jumped and ran for the farthest, highest and fastest distances and times.

The Lady Hawks did it, accumulating 86 points for top honors, and the Blue Hawk...