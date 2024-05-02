TFJHS masters table manners

Students from Thompson Falls Junior High were given etiquette lessons and experienced hands-on training during the annual luncheons held in their honor.

Last Wednesday, the seventh graders were greeted at the door by hostess Brandie Rich who was filling in for Melissa Wilson, the junior high secretary. Rich welcomed them to the Blue Hawk Cafe and directed them to their tables with place tags. Students were instructed by junior high teacher Doug Padden prior to entering the Cafe to remain standing until everyone was at their places.

After students were seated the wait staff served their meals. The seventh grade students practiced twirling spaghetti noodles using a spoon and fork, Counselor Taylour Freed said. This was her first year organizing the luncheons and learning the process. "They did really well at remembering most of what they were taught," she said. Freed said she began conversations with the students a month prior to the luncheons. They discussed place settings such as where the water glass goes and silverware, what silverware to use for each course of food, and where to place silverware so the wait staff knows if you are finished or taking a break. Kaden Davis, seventh grader, dressed in a suit for the occasion. "We should stand until everyone is at their tables. We will be served from the left side. No elbows on the table and your napkin stays in your lap," Davis said.

Courtesy photo NHS members (from left) Kael Brown, Justin Haagenson, Gavin Godfrey, Olivia Harnett and Mackenzie Robinson served during last week's etiquette luncheon.

The seventh grade wait staff consisted of Freed, Principal Lyn Dorscher, Lindy Cooper from the elementary school, school board member Jeneese Baxter, Mayor Rusti Leivestad, and city council member, Earlene Powell.

"The eighth grade students were taught how to use chopsticks," Freed said. They were served by the National Honor Society students from the high school at their luncheon on Thursday. NHS students are led by Jodi Kenny, National Honor Society Advisor and Gear Up Coordinator at the high school. The NHS wait staff consisted of Kael Brown, Justin Haagenson, Gavin Godfrey, Olivia Harnett, and MacKenzie Robinson. "Our NHS was happy to help with the Junior High Etiquette lunch. Opportunities like this give our student leaders the change to serve as an example to our younger students. NHS members shared their future college plans and where they plan to attend school," Kenny said.