Thompson Falls Blue Hawk Carson Kenney takes the high jump in stride as he clears 4 feet, 2 inches while official Kevin Meredith, the Plains Elementary School principal looks to see if he makes it.

The Plains Junior High School track team nearly dominated the track and field competition on its own home turf last week, taking first place with the Boys A Division and first in the Girls A Division.

Eighty-seven boys and girls participated in the Plains Junior High School County Track Meet, which...