Dixon track runner Sonny Matt approaches the 10K finish line while his brother, Joey, follows close on his heels. Sonny finished in first place at 1:25.04. In third place was Abram Boyd.

A bison can run up to speeds of 35 mph, but the school Bisons that sped through Dixon on Saturday were a bit slower, including 12-year-old Sonny Matt, who nabbed first place in the 10K "Bison Stampede," finishing the race in one hour and 25.04 minutes.

His brother, Joey, 11, crossed the finish line...