Plains High School art teacher Kristen Cole (right) looks over a carving entry at the Montana Woodcarvers Association Show in Missoula while assisted by Karen Huck of East Helena.

Judges for this year's Montana Woodcarvers Association Show in Missoula spent almost four hours going over 202 pieces to select the best of the best.

Three of the four judges this year are Plains residents - Kristen Cole, Ilene Paulsen and Rita Rothlisberger - along with Carolyn Majors of Stevensvil...