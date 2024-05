Plains High School juniors Isaac Tucker (in back) and Keegan Huffman use a laparoscopic cholecystectomy to remove gummy worms from a "patient" while Gretchen French, the hospital's lead surgical technician talks them through the procedure.

Clark Fork Valley Hospital is the biggest employer in Sanders County and it's not just in the medical field, but they too need to fill positions and are looking to Plains High School to help.

The hospital last week formed a partnership with the school and held an all-day field trip for recruiting pu...