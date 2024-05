Clark Fork Soccer Alliance player Kaydence Stanek tries to kick one past Stevensville Sabre Iris Foster in a game at the Amundson Sports Complex at Plains while teammate Solveig Nygaard moves in for support. The Plains team won 3-0 with Stanek hitting in the first goal in Saturday's game.

Two Plains soccer teams pulled off wins at the Amundson Sports Complex in front of cheering home fans Saturday.

The Clark Fork Soccer Alliance coed U12 kids pulled off a 7-2 victory Saturday afternoon against the Missoula Strikers. The Clark Fork Soccer Alliance U18 girls team defeated the Stevensvi...