By Annie Wooden 

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

 
May 16, 2024

The norhtern lights are reflected in the Thompson Falls reservoir, looking toward Eddy Peak from the Wild Goose Landing park.

The aurora borealis, also referred to as the northern lights, put on a brilliant show over the weekend. Those who stayed up for the show of lights were treated to streaks of greens, purples and pinks dancing across the sky on Friday and Saturday evenings.

While some colors were visible with the naked eye, the most detail could be seen through photos from cameras and smartphone. Why? Cameras are more sensitve to light and with longer exposure times, have the ability to capture more light in the night sky.

Marhsall Barker

In the early morning hours of Saturday, a variety of colors could be seen from Thompson Falls.

 

