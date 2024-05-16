Noxon students attend art conference

Nine Noxon High School Art Club students were treated to a trip to Missoula to participate in the Montana Art Interscholastic (MAI) program for the third year. MAI is an annual two-day high school art conference for Montana students. This year it was hosted by Hellgate High School's Art Department and the University of Montana. The keynote speakers were Cameron and Aspen Decker.

Students who attended were Maria Sofia Pelobello, Kaelene Kelly, DJ Ringleka, Natasha Fisher, Fletcher Segura, Elloria Jensen, April Keiscome, Bella Buchanan, and Brianna Horner. They were accompanied by Noxon K-12 Art Teacher Jessie Novak, and chaperones Shannon Mercer and Stephanie Novak.

Noxon students participated in three workshops of their choice, a luminary creation group project and a facilitated critique of their work. Workshops included several options for students to choose from such as glass bead making, special effects facial hair, printmaking, Origami tableware, and ceramic wheelwork. Students engaged with educators, working artists from around the state, and peers. A variety of mediums were available as well. Clays and concrete for sculpting, paints, photography, digital cinematography, wool for felting, and printmaking materials allowed students to create their own designs. "The special effects workshop was a lot of fun. I learned a lot and had a lot of new experiences," senior Kaelene Kelly said. Novak added that the students overall enjoyed the trip and that it was a valuable experience for enriching their art education.

Hellgate hosted approximately 166 students and 31 chaperones from 21 schools around Montana. Students attended a keynote address and a collaborative art-making seminar on Friday night. The cost for students to participate was a $60 registration fee that covered meals and art supplies. Chaperones paid $32 to cover meals.

Courtesy photo Kaelene Kelly (left) and Natasha Fisher display their new beards created in the special effects facial hair session.

The event was also supported by a grant from Humanities Montana and the Out West Art Show group, according to Novak. "We greatly appreciate their generous financial support and the generous support from the many other artists who presented the workshops. The Noxon Booster Club donated $500 for travel fees and the Clark Fork Enrichment Corporation donated $1,224 to cover registration fees for all of the art club students and chaperones as well as entrance to the museums," Novak stated. "I love MAI. I have been going as a student and teacher for seven years. I went for three years in high school, one year as a college workshop presenter, and now three years as art teacher," she concluded.

Students walked to the University campus Fine Arts Building from Hellgate High School to eat their meals at the University Food Zoo. They attended speaker presentations and workshops on the college campus. Novak said her students also visited the Missoula Art Museum and the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium.