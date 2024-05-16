ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Shannon Brown 

Question of the week

What would be your ideal class field trip?

 
May 16, 2024



CAIGE MOLZHON, Thompson Falls - “I would like to go on a fishing field trip.”

PAISLEY BAIRD, Thompson Falls - “My ideal field trip would be to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.”

LINCOLN ADAMS, Thompson Falls - “My ideal field trip would be going to the zoo in New York City.”

ASPEN LEAF, Thompson Falls - “I want to go to Disney World.”

KAYAH GULLETT, Thompson Falls - “My favorite field trip would be going to the beach in Hawaii.”

ELORA MOORE, Thompson Falls - “My ideal field trip would be to France to eat croissants.”

 

