Question of the week
What would be your ideal class field trip?
May 16, 2024
CAIGE MOLZHON, Thompson Falls - “I would like to go on a fishing field trip.”
PAISLEY BAIRD, Thompson Falls - “My ideal field trip would be to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.”
LINCOLN ADAMS, Thompson Falls - “My ideal field trip would be going to the zoo in New York City.”
ASPEN LEAF, Thompson Falls - “I want to go to Disney World.”
KAYAH GULLETT, Thompson Falls - “My favorite field trip would be going to the beach in Hawaii.”
ELORA MOORE, Thompson Falls - “My ideal field trip would be to France to eat croissants.”
