Students at Trout Creek School were awarded with Kindle reading tablets for their reading efforts during the Thompson Falls Woman's Club's annual Running Start reading program.

Students in Trout Creek and Thompson Falls were rewarded for reading last week. Students received Kindles from the Running Start reading program, coordinated by the Thompson Falls Woman's Club. The Masonic Lodge #70 provides Kindles that are given to students in grades K-6. "Students fill out a read...