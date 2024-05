The Thompson Falls golf team battled snow, winds and freezing temperatures at the divisional meet in Anaconda last week.

The Thompson Falls and Plains golf teams took to the road to take on the divisional tournament at the Old Works course in Anaconda on Tuesday. Only two golfers will be headed to state, Hawks Aubrey Baxter, and Solveig Nygaard.

For Thompson, Theo Nygaard shot a 99, finding five pars on the day.

"Theo...