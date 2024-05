Even with her eyes closed and clumps of hair in her face, Plains Wrecking Ball player Frances LeClair hits one down the third base line in a game against St. Regis.

It's doubtful that Aaron Boone, manager of the N.Y. Yankees, has called timeout and gone to home plate to help get his player's hair off his face or tied a player's shoes for them at the plate, but that has happened to Danielle Paquet with her players more than once.

Paquet is the head coach for the...